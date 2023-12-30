10th annual Polar Bear Dip returns to Kelowna

Madison Reeve

What better way to start the New Year than with an ice plunge into Okanagan Lake.

Temperatures are expected to be fairly cold for the chilling dip, ranging from 2 to 4 degrees across the region.

Kelowna's 10th annual dip will take place on New Year's Day at Tugboat Beach, with funds raised supporting the Community Recreational Initiatives Society (CRIS) Adaptive Adventures.

CRIS is a Kelowna-based non-profit organization focused on breaking down barriers to outdoor sports and recreation through adaptive and accessible measures for people living with disabilities in the Okanagan.

"We've got lots of people signed up and are expecting a large turnout," said events coordinator Tyler Spence.

Spence anticipates close to 600 people will take part in the dip, which is set to kick off at 2 p.m. sharp.

Residents are encouraged to register beforehand, but Spence says people can also sign up on January 1st.

"Just before the polar bear dip, we will have a five-minute breathing exercise and stretching exercise before they go into the water," Spence added.

