Kelowna social worker, MCFD respond to lawsuit

Photo: Castanet

A Kelowna social worker and the provincial government have formerly responded to a civil lawsuit that accused the social worker of having an affair with the allegedly abusive husband of her client.

In October, Melanie Hatton filed a civil suit against local social worker Kirsten Belitzky, claiming Belitzky “unlawfully” used her position at the Ministry of Children and Family Development to access Hatton’s file and share information with her abusive spouse, with whom Belitzky was allegedly romantically involved with.

Hatton is married to Jeffrey MacLean, who was charged with assaulting her during an incident in November 2021. But the charge was stayed in August of this year prior to trial due to the Crown’s excessive delays, which was found to breach his Charter rights. After the criminal case collapsed, Hatton sued MacLean for the alleged abuse she suffered.

But in a formal response to the lawsuit filed last month, Belitzky denies the allegations against her, saying she “acted reasonably and in good faith” and that “none of the impugned conduct was undertaken in Belitzky's capacity as a public officer.”

“Belitzky did not violate the plaintiff' privacy, willfully or at all,” she says in her response. “If Belitzky did violate the plaintiff's privacy, which is denied, she had an honest belief in her authorization of requirement under law to undertake the impugned conduct.”

Additionally, Belitzky states in her response that several paragraphs in Hatton's suit should be struck from proceedings, as they're “drafted to be embarrassing and prejudicial” and will “delay the fair trial for this proceeding.”

The paragraphs in question include allegations that Belitzky was “flirtatious” with MacLean during a meeting with Hatton, MacLean and Belitzky at the West Kelowna MCFD office, and that Belitzky “made sexual advances” towards him.

A similar claim of “embarrassing and prejudicial” allegations was made by the MCFD in their response to Hatton's suit, also filed last month.

In that filing, the ministry says the decisions made in this particular case were “based on the exercise of professional judgment” and were made in “good faith, on a rational basis, in compliance with policies and procedures and consistently with the delegation of statutory powers.”

In her initial notice of civil claim, Hatton says she had sought help with the MCFD over behavioural concerns about one of her children, and disclosed to Belitzky “issues in her marriage and the abuse her children had suffered at the hands of their father.”

The lawsuit alleges MCFD employees became aware of Belitzky’s affair with MacLean prior to alleged Nov. 26, 2021 assault that resulted in criminal charges for MacLean, and that she had access to her and her children’s file at the time.

“Employees of MCFD became concerned that Belitzky had access to the plaintiff’s file and the resulting conflict of interest,” says the claim, adding Belitzky’s supervisors Kyle Deleurme and Tami Lund were then informed of the conflict.

The suit alleges neither supervisor took any steps to restrict the file or to restrain Belitzky from accessing it. The file was later restricted in April 2022 when the lawyer for the director of the Vernon MCFD office took over the file.

The lawsuit claims MacLean moved Belitzky into the family home in January of 2023, prompting complaints from Hatton to MCFD. Deleurme told Hatton he could not get involved in Belitzky’s personal life and asked her to not call again on the matter.

The civil claim alleges Belitzky accessed her file and shared information with MacLean.

“MacLean used the information unlawfully provided by Belitzky to continue to harass and track the plaintiff,” the lawsuit claims. “The private information … was used by MacLean to frustrate the child protection measures of the children’s new social workers.”

The civil matter is ongoing and the claims made in the suit have not been proven in court.