Motorcycle and car collide on Kelowna's Ellis Street Friday afternoon

Photo: Brayden Ursel Paramedics attend to an injured motorcyclist on Ellis Street Friday afternoon.

A motorcyclist and a car collided near downtown Kelowna Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. on Ellis Street, just north of Clement Avenue near Central Kitchen + Bar.

A white Honda and a motorcycle collided, causing damage to the front end of the car. Emergency crews attended the scene and paramedics treated the motorcyclist on the side of the road.

The rider was stretchered into an ambulance, but he appeared to be conscious. The extent of the injuries suffered in the crash is not known at this time.

The northbound lane of Ellis is currently closed as crews work to clean up the crash scene.

– with files from Brayden Ursel