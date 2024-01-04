Canadian Blood Services needs more donors in 2024

Canadian Blood Services is in need of blood and plasma donations right now, with thousands of appointments needing to be filled across the country to start the New Year.

Kelowna Plasma Donor Centre manager Janna Pantella says 1,500 appointments are available across British Columbia next week, and 300 of those availabilities are in Kelowna.

“Sometimes Kelowna might be the leading centre for plasma collections in Canada but that’s not happening across the country and the need is across Canada, so what we’re doing here in Kelowna can impact recipients across the country. So for example, we need 31,000 new donors across Canada between now and January 7,” said Janna Pantella, Manager at Kelowna Plasma Donor Centre.

“The need is constant. The need for those who are maybe coping with a trauma or going through cancer treatments or who have an immune disease — that doesn’t take a break — so over the holidays the need is just as constant as the rest of the year.”

According to Canadian Blood Services, statistics show that one in every two Canadians will need blood or blood products at some point in their life.

Venessa Thorsen has donated blood and plasma 22 times since 2021, and managed to convince her parents to join her for her holiday donation, making way for two new blood donors.

“I actually came here for the first time because I had a friend who was in an accident in 2021 and was in critical care, and during his time in critical care he actually received multiple units of plasma. He didn’t end up making it, unfortunately, but because of that I really saw the value and the necessity firsthand of someone who needed plasma in my life and I thought this is something that I can do. It’s really not that hard,” Thorsen says.

The Centre tells Castanet O-Negative donors are always in need as their blood is universal, working with all other blood types.

“There’s no greater gift that people can give, whether it's over the holidays or any time throughout the year, is by donating, you’re making a difference to someone either in our community or someone across Canada and that has a ripple effect. So it’s not just that one person, it’s their family, their workplace and their community that benefits by people donating.”

For those interested in donating blood or plasma, you can visit their website, download the Give Blood app or call 1-888-2-DONATE.

“Eligibility is always changing. For example, we just had an update where people who were either born in or living in the UK, Ireland and France, Health Canada approved a change so those donors are now eligible to come in and book an appointment," said Pantella.