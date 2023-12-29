Fired musical director sues Okanagan Symphony Society over alleged breach of contract

Photo: Okanagan Symphony Orchestra Rosemary Thomson

The long-time music director of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra has filed a lawsuit against her former employer after she was fired earlier this month, seeking to be reinstated in her position.

Rosemary Thomson worked as the OSO's music director for 16 years, but in an internal email dated Dec. 6, the non-profit organization informed its members Thomson was being let go.

At the time, Thomson said she was shocked and “completely brokenhearted” by the decision, and Thomson has seen a wave of support from many in the community.

Last week, Thomson followed through on her promise to pursue “legal proceedings,” filing a notice of civil claim against the Okanagan Symphony Society, president of the society's board of directors Judy Burns and OSO stage manager Timothy Watson.

Thomson claims the Okanagan Symphony Society breached her contract by firing her, claiming she had “acted in a manner detrimental to the best interests of the Society." But Thomson said that was not true.

She says the Society's concerns revolved around a Nov.18, 2023 concert called Amplify, which was “created to meet the Society's goals of showing leadership in the development and decolonization of the Society's artform and developing strategies to engage new and diverse audiences."

The show included the performance of the “Okanagan Song,” which essentially serves as an anthem for the Syilx Nation, and music and guest performers from “outside the OSO's classical tradition."

Thomson says the Society claimed Thomson held up the previous night's rehearsal and the show by arriving late and showing “poor preparation and time management.” But in a lengthy rebuttal in the suit, Thomson says any issues with the performance were largely due to a lack of administrative support from the OSO.

Over her many years working for the OSO, Thomson says she had several contracts, but her most recent term was set to run from September 2019 to August 2024. She says the Society has terminated this most recent contract “without any notice or any egregious prior conduct” by Thomson. She says she was never given any kind of performance review prior to her firing.

Thomson claims the society's president Burns had previously sought to persuade the board not to renew Thomson's contract back in March 2022 by “soliciting negative feedback” from staff and musicians.

“Burns has a personal and/or professional animus towards [Thomson] and has sought to manipulate and/or mislead the Board in order to discredit [Thomson],” the suit states.

“Burns stoked tension between [Thomson] and members of the administrative staff.”

Thomson also claims she was defamed by Burns for several years leading up to her firing, with Burns telling other members of the board and employees that Thomson was the “primary cause of any financial difficulties the Society experienced” and was “an impediment to change that the Society and OSO needed to undergo.”

After the firing, Thomson says both Burns and the Society defamed her by telling media that Thomson was fired after a “thorough examination of the available information” and that it was done out of a “fiduciary duty” owed by the board.

Thomson says these statements “were intended to cause professional embarrassment” to Thomson.

Thomson is seeking to be reinstated as music director for the OSO, or in the alternative, she's seeking damages for breach of contract along with additional aggravated and punitive damages.

While the total damages Thomson is seeking is not clear, she claims the breach of contract left her out $60,120 for the remaining nine months of her contract.