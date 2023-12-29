10th edition of Kelowna’s New York New Year’s Eve at Stuart Park

Madison Reeve

It's just about time to ring in the new year, and if you don't want to wait until midnight, Valley First New York New Year’s Eve has got you covered.

Residents can ring in 2024 early with friends and family on Dec. 31, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Stuart Park.

The event was first launched in 2012 and continues to be free to attend.

"You will find three live bands on the stage, a different band every hour. So, if you don't like the first act, hang on, there are another two great options coming up. We've got food trucks that I like to say offer mitten-friendly food, and then we have our kids' snow zone," said Renata Mills, executive director of Festivals Kelowna.

Of course, the evening would not be complete without fireworks, which will kick off at 9 p.m.

"We are going to do an early New Year's Eve ring-in, so about 10 seconds to 9 p.m., which lines up with the east coast, hence the name New York. We will have a fireworks display.

"It's interesting how you make lemonade out of lemons because we weren't able to hold the Canada Day fireworks display, but we are going to do it this year on New Year's Eve, which means we will have an extra special, extra big fireworks show."

Families can also take part in skating throughout the night.

