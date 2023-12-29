Big White opens Cliff chair Friday despite slow start to season

Photo: Michael J. Ballingall Big White's cliff chair Thursday.

While there's been very little new snow falling in the local mountains, Big White is opening another chairlift Friday.

As of Friday morning, the Cliff chair is now operational at Big White, opening up the Cliff Bowl area to skiers and riders.

With this recent opening, all of Big White's chairs are now in operation, except for Falcon chair, despite the resort's snowpack currently sitting at just 97 cm.

The start to this year's ski season has been particularly lacklustre across all of B.C, with drastically reduced snowfall at all B.C. resorts compared to previous years.

The lack of now has been partially attributed to the impact of a strong El Niño this year, which generally brings warmer conditions with less precipitation.

As a result, Big White was forced to push back its opening date by 15 days earlier this month.

Despite a lack of co-operation from Mother Nature, Big White has been busy through the holiday season.