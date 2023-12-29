B.C. dealing with what could become the strongest El Nino impact on record

Photo: Sarah Adkin

This winter has been significantly warmer and drier than normal as B.C. deals with what may end up being one of the strongest El Niño impacts ever recorded. And this could have serious impacts heading into next summer.

According to Environment Canada data compiled by a UBC Okanagan professor, Kelowna's average daily maximum and minimum temperatures were significantly higher in November and December compared to the 30-year average from 1981-2010

Precipitation has also been significantly lower compared to the 30-year average, and these drought conditions are forecast to continue until March 2024.

Photo: Michael Pidwirny Kelowna weather data comparing November and December 2023 to the 30-year average from 1981-2010.

Over the past three years, B.C. has been experiencing the effects of La Niña, the opposite of El Niño, which generally brings cooler temperatures and more precipitation to B.C. But the cyclical Pacific Ocean phenomenon has switched to a particularly strong El Niño this year, bringing the warmer, drier conditions that are expected during this phase of the ocean cycle.

“This might be the strongest El Niño ever recorded,” said Michael Pidwirny, associate professor of Earth, Environmental and Geographic Sciences at UBC Okanagan. He noted the full strength of this year's El Niño won't be known until February.

But Pidwirny says in addition to the El Niño effect, local climate is also impacted by a longer-phase cyclical pattern known as the Pacific Decadal Oscillation, which involves a large mass of warmer water settling on either the eastern or western half of the Pacific Ocean. This was known colloquially as "The Blob" when it switched to its positive phase back in 2014/15 – causing warmer conditions in B.C. – but scientists now better understand its effects.

While the PDO has been in its negative phase for the past several years – bringing cooler temperatures in concert with La Niña – Pidwirny says this year's strong El Niño could “kick” the PDO into its positive phase. As a result, he says next winter could be “even milder and drier.”

Photo: Michael Pidwirny

If warmer conditions persist through this winter as forecast, there could be massive consequences for B.C.'s Interior.

“The implications are really big. We just came out of a bad fire season. If we're going to have a warm and dry winter, we're setting up for another bad fire season,” Pidwirny said.

“If it's more than El Niño/La Niña, and it's also the Pacific Decadal Oscillation, we're going to see a multi-year drought setting up in the Okanagan, similar to what occurred in the early 2000s; water needs to be rationed, forests are going to be tinder dry during the summer.”

Pidwirny says long-term forecasting is never a precise science, but he says the probability of these impacts occurring if El Niño coincides with a positive PDO cycle is “very high.”

While the El Niño/La Niña and PDO cycles have likely been active in the Pacific Ocean for far longer than humans have been able to have large-scale impacts, human-caused climate change appears to be exacerbating their effects.

“What climate change is doing is you have this gradual increase, which is now more exponential, of warmer conditions. So a strong El Niño this year is a much warmer, drier event than the strong El Niño in '82/83 that everybody talks about. So they're getting progressively worse,” Pidwirny says.

“There's data that goes back to the 1950s, and when [the PDO] was positive phase it would create a small area of warming in the ocean, and the next time it occurs it's bigger and the next time it's even bigger; it seems to be growing with each time and that's probably because of overall global warming.”

While scientists generally understand the impacts of El Niño and the PDO, the cause of these cyclical phenomena are largely unknown. El Niño and La Niña usually stick around for one or two years in a row, but it's “still up in the air” whether El Niño will return next winter, Pidwirny says.

And while the PDO appears to remain in its positive or negative phase for longer cycles – between five and 15 years at a time – it's “even a bigger mystery, why it does what it does.”

Pidwirny has studied the climate's effect on B.C. ski resorts for many years. Snow conditions at B.C. resorts have largely been abysmal this season, with most resorts having pushed their opening dates back several weeks.

“The data shows that the ski resorts in Western Canada have been lucky ever since the last strong El Niño in 2015/2016. The years have been normal or colder than normal,” he said.

“They've had a seven-year run of pretty good conditions and so after seven years their luck has run out.”