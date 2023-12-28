RCMP busy over the holiday season nabbing impaired drivers

Madison Reeve

It seems that many people are getting behind the wheel who shouldn't be.

Kelowna RCMP have issued 73 impaired driving tickets throughout December.

Sgt. Colby Attlesey mentions that these tickets are for individuals driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"It's the party season, and we've noticed an increase. We currently have two projects scheduled for this weekend with extra officers out patrolling, specifically looking for impaired drivers," he explained.

The Kelowna RCMP have conducted a total of three check stops this month, and two more are scheduled just in time for New Year's Eve.

If an officer suspects a driver is under the influence, they can demand the driver take a screening device test.

"After providing a sample, the screen will display either a pass, a warning, or a fail. If they display a warning or fail, the driver can provide a second sample for fairness," Attlesey clarified.

When identifying a driver under the influence of drugs, officers observe similar signs as they would for drunk driving.

"We typically look for obvious signs—poor driving skills, disregarding stop signs, speeding, or difficulty staying in their lane. We then rule out alcohol using a roadside screening device before proceeding to look for signs of drug impairment," he added.

If you suspect someone is driving impaired, please call 911 immediately.