Environment Canada expects a green New Year's in Kelowna, much of B.C.

For those looking to be out and about on New Year’s Eve, it’ll most likely be a green New Year’s this year as Environment Canada expects warm and dry temperatures to continue through December and into January.

“We really have a strong El Nino, really having much of the impact upon us in the fall and the early portion of the winter so far this year, so what that typically can mean for British Columbia is warmer conditions than normal and typically a chance to be a little bit drier than normal and that’s definitely been the case so far this winter,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Brian Proctor.

“We’ve seen very little if anything of organized precipitation getting into the Interior, and right now we really don’t see much change in that over the next few days. Looking at the Kelowna area, it’s really going to be a partly to mainly cloudy kind of pattern, with a lot of over-running cloud coming in, but not much moisture associated with that at all.”

With high’s around +3 and lows hovering around -2 C, Environment Canada says temperatures in the Thompson Okanagan are running about five degrees above normal for New Year’s this year, which is a much larger gap than some might expect.

“I think one of the key things for people to think about is if they relate this year’s winter to last year’s winter where we saw significantly cooler temperatures as we moved into January and more snowfall associated for many areas. This is really a very anomalous year at this point in time," said Proctor.

"If we think about West Vancouver this week, they hit a daytime high of 14 degrees… significantly warmer than we would typically expect this time of year. It does look like that’s going to hold as the long range forecast moves forward. It does look like El Nino is going to be the main weather driver for much of the winter.”

Proctor believes there won't be much in the way of organized precipitation come New Year's and that if we do see anything it might fall as wet flurries and he says that they’ll be very hit and miss throughout the day.

"It doesn’t look problematic for people who are out and about.”

With temperatures often above freezing, this could be the best year to participate in the annual Polar Bear Dip in Okanagan Lake.