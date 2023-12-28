Kelowna woman who was killed in August honoured at Vancouver vigil

Photo: Vancouver Rape Relief and Women?s Shelter A vigil held in downtown Vancouver Wednesday.

A Kelowna woman's killing was recently recognized during a vigil in Vancouver.

Wednesday morning, the Vancouver Rape Relief and Women’s Shelter organized the vigil, honouring 14 women who were allegedly killed by men in British Columbia this past year.

Participants gathered in Robson Square in downtown Vancouver, holding signs with the 14 women's names, age, and the date of their murder.

Photo: Facebook Brianna Jankauskas

One of the 14 women was Brianna Jankauskas, who was killed in Rutland on Aug. 21, 2023. Brandon Davina, 38, was arrested and charged with manslaughter the next day.

The charge is designated as a “K-file" in court documents, which indicates an incident involving “intimate partner violence.”

Jankauskas had changed her Facebook status to “In a relationship” on Aug. 16, just five days before her death.

Davina also faces a separate domestic assault charge for allegedly assaulting a woman with a weapon and breaking her phone, stemming from a Feb. 15, 2022 incident.

Vancouver Rape Relief spokesperson Hilla Kerner said the criminal justice system doesn't do enough to protect women.

“This is yet another tragic case that shows that the criminal justice system must create effective methods to supervise and monitor men who are known to be violent so they cannot harm, let alone kill, women,” Kerner said.

Two Kamloops women who were killed this year were also honoured at Wednesday's vigil.

This is the second year the organization has held the vigil, and Kerner says they'll likely make it an annual event.

Photo: Facebook Brandon Davina

"The numbers every year are just shocking and because the way police release the information, it's so scattered, I don't think the public really understands the high numbers and how it impacts women," Kerner said.

"So we have to constantly raise awareness to this phenomena ... until there is enough public pressure to create change in the system.

"Men who are known to be violent ... the system does need to have an effective way to monitor them, to supervise them. They're a ticking bomb, some of them."

Davina was granted bail shortly after his arrest in August, but he was never released from custody. His release order required him to secure a “surety” who would agree to pay $25,000 if Davina breached his bail conditions, but it appears he was unable to meet the conditions of the order.

About two weeks after his arrest, the BC Prosecution charged Davina with second-degree murder, instead of manslaughter, and his prior release order was cancelled. He's remained behind bars ever since.

It's not clear what changed in the case that led to the Crown upgrading the charge.

Davina is scheduled to next appear in court on Jan. 16. Trial dates have yet to be set.