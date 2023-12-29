Kelowna Stands with Ukraine to celebrate New Year's, raise funds

Photo: Kelowna Stands with Ukraine

Kelowna Stands with Ukraine is hosting an early New Year's Eve event this Friday to say goodbye to the difficult year of 2023 and to wish for 2024 to be the year their war with Russia finally comes to an end.

Organizer and founder of Kelowna Stands with Ukraine Denys Storozhuk says there will be dancing, singing, drinking and lots of eating for everyone who shows up to share their support with Ukrainians.

"You could become a part of this victory by joining us and supporting our amazing project "OGO TRUCK". We have purchased (a Ford) F-350 in Canada for Ukrainian front lines and (are) now fundraising to cover the shipping costs," explained Storozhuk.

The ticket to the event includes a craft alcohol beverage, several appetizers to choose from, and grants you access to dance, sing and be social all night long.

"All money raised will be spent to ship our famous (Ogopogo truck) from Kelowna to Ukraine for our defenders! And the truck itself will be greeting you at the front door of the event," said Storozhuk.

There will also be Ukrainian food, Ukrainian music, an entertainment program, craft draft beer from Beer Institute and all kinds of authentic Ukrainian spirits to enjoy.

The early New Year's event is taking place on Dec. 29 starting at 6 p.m. at the Ukrainian Orthodox Parish Hall located at 1933 Barlee Road in Kelowna.

Tickets to the event can be purchased through EventBrite.

"I wish for all of us to be the last Christmas in war time... Let other defenders bring us a victory next year," said Storozhuk.