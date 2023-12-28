RCMP search for rightful owner of lost diamond engagement ring found on Bertram Street

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna RCMP is trying to reunite a multi-diamond engagement ring with its rightful owner.

The ring was found in the 1600 block of Bertram Street and dropped off at RCMP headquarters on December 27, 2023.

The good Samaritan who found the ring attempted to locate the owner using social media but was not successful.

"This ring obviously has great meaning to its owner and appears to be well worn and valuable. The Kelowna RCMP would like to reunite this ring with its rightful home,” stated Const. Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP spokesperson.

RCMP is asking the owner of the ring to contact them and identify the ring at the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 1190 Richter Street.

“The ring is very distinct and has a word stamped on the inside. Be prepared to provide evidence of ownership or positively identify it,” says Const. Della-Paolera.

RCMP will hold the ring for 90 days to give the rightful owner time to come forward and claim it.