Heavy police presence in Lake Country Wednesday night due to crash

Photo: Contributed

A slippery section of Highway 97 is believed to have been the cause of a crash Wednesday night.

Lake Country RCMP received the report of a motor vehicle collision just before 6:00 p.m. involving two vehicles at Oceola Road and Highway 97.

Police say vehicle one was turning off 97 onto Oceola Rd west bound and believed they had time to beat the on coming vehicle. The driver miss timed it and the vehicle travelling through the intersection was unable to stop in time due to the wet road conditions.

"No significant injuries and a violation ticket was issued to the one driver turning," said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera

RCMP media relations officer.