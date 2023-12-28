Shadow Ridge Golf Course remaining open over the holidays

Photo: Facebook Shadow Ridge

You don't need to wait until spring to test out your new set of golf clubs.

Shadow Ridge Golf Course has announced it will remain open until Dec. 31 due to the unseasonably warm weather, and golfers have been eager to hit the links.

"It's the first time we've ever done this. We've been really busy, with close to 100 people showing up every day and even some waitlists. There are a couple of diehards in shorts," remarked one staff member.

"Usually, by this time of year, people have the option to head to Big White, but being able to engage in outdoor activities here in Kelowna this late in the year is quite a spectacle."

Shadow Ridge opened its gates back on December 15th, with temperatures consistently above freezing.

"Going into the New Year, it's all going to be weather-dependent. It's good for now, but it could change any day," said Alex Sykora, the pro shop assistant.

Shadow Ridge recommends booking a tee time through the app, online, or by calling 250-765-7777.