Despite marginal snow conditions on slopes Big White Village still hopping

Photo: Geoff Holman

To say it's been a slow start to the ski season in British Columbia so far would be an understatement.

But Big White has been hovering around a 100-centimetre snow base since just before Christmas, and those conditions have remained consistent throughout the holiday season.

Mother Nature has been frugal with snow so far and conditions across B.C. have been warmer and drier than usual, in part because of the impact of El Niño, which tends to bring warmer temperatures. The warmer weather and lack of snow forced Big White to delay opening day until Dec. 8, 15 days later than originally planned.

Despite the marginal conditions, the resort itself is busy according to senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall.

"One way that we can track how many people are on the mountain is watching our daily water and sewer consumption and flow-through," he said. "Checking this morning I'm happy to report we are now experiencing Christmas numbers equivalent to 2019."

Ballingall says the resort is very busy and he expects it to stay that way for at least the next nine days.

As of Wednesday morning, Ballingall says they have started to notice parking challenges.

"Please remind your guests travelling from town to arrive early to avoid disappointment. Please also remind all skiers and snowboarders to stay on open runs only. Ride and ski with extreme caution," Ballingall says.

Despite 2024 being just around the corner, the ski conditions are still closer to what you'd expect at the start of the season.