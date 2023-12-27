Families filled the Kelowna Curling Club for a day of fun

Photo: Kelowna Curling Club

The annual family day of curling took place again this year at the Kelowna Curling Club, with approximately 100 people coming out with their family and friends for a fun afternoon of chucking stones.

General manager of the Kelowna Curling Club Jock Tyre has been putting on the event every Boxing Day as a way for families to get out and have some fun over the holiday break and he says the turn out this year was great.

"What we like about it is that it’s an opportunity for multiple generations to come out on the ice and curl together. I think our youngest was a four-year-old. They weren’t pushing the big rocks, but they were out with mom and dad. It’s really fun to see," said Tyre.

Teams of four got on the ice for hours of fun Tuesday afternoon, playing a variety of exciting mini-games, including duct tape curling, bocce ball curling and lawn bowling.

"It was so much fun," said Tyre.

"We declared a winner overall at the end, but the idea is everybody has a good time. We gave away prizes for first place and then we drew out of a hat for the rest of the prizes. No matter what their skill level is, everybody had a chance to take something home.”

While the annual Boxing Day of curling has come and gone, the Kelowna Curling Club is hosting their seniors bonspiel this week.

The Kelowna Curling Club is also accepting registrations for some of their winter leagues that kick off in the New Year.