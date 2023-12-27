Kelowna RCMP looking to reunite Rolex with rightful owner

Photo: Contributed

Police in Kelowna are looking to reunite someone with their Rolex watch.

On Dec. 22, a Good Samaritan dropped off a watch at the Kelowna RCMP detachment that had been found outside a restaurant on the 1300 block of downtown Kelowna's Water Street.

In a press release, Const. Mike Della-Paolera says the watch “appears to be a genuine Rolex watch.”

"Rolex watches are known for their high value, and the Kelowna RCMP would like to reunite this watch with its rightful owner,” Const. Della-Paolera said. “It appears this one was well cared for and the owner may not be aware it’s missing."

The rightful owner of the watch can swing by the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 1190 Richter Street to claim it. Const. Della-Paolera says the person should “be prepared to provide evidence of ownership or positively identify it.”

Police will hold onto the watch 90 days.