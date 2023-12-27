Kelowna restaurant hosts cooking competition fundraiser for families of TRU students involved in fatal crash

Photo: Contributed From left to right; Owyn McInnis, Owen Waterhouse and Riley Brinnen

A Kelowna restaurant is hosting a fundraiser this weekend featuring a Food Network star to support the families of the three Thomson Rivers University volleyball players who were involved in a fatal Kamloops crash last month.

On Saturday night, Pretty Not Bad is hosting a chef competition between Kelowna Chef James Holmes and Chef Bob Blumer of Food Network’s Surreal Gourmet and Glutton for Punishment. The event will raise funds for the families of Owyn McInnis, Riley Brinnen and Owen Waterhouse, who were involved in the Nov. 29 crash on Kamloops' McGill Road.

McInnis was killed in the crash, while Brinnen and Waterhouse were severely injured. Brinnin sustained a spinal injury and remains in hospital in Vancouver and Waterhouse remains in a medically induced coma at Kamloops' Royal Inland Hospital.

“This heartbreaking incident has cast a shadow over the holiday season for these three families,” Pretty Not Bad owner James Addington said in a press release. “As parents and neighbours, we felt compelled to come together and make a positive impact in their lives during this difficult time.”

Tickets for the event are $65, with all net proceeds going to help the three families cover the costs associated with the tragic incident.

The event kicks off at 8:30 p.m. at the downtown Kelowna restaurant, located at 740 Clement Ave. In addition to the cooking competition between the two chefs, the night will also include live entertainment, cocktail hour and a four-course tasting menu.

This is the second Kelowna restaurant fundraiser that's been held to support the families. On Dec. 21, Train Station Pub and Mid-Town Station held their own fundraisers. Station Hospitality Group co-owner Rhona Lindsey is also involved in organizing the Pretty Not Bad event, as is local real estate agent Brent Marshall.

“We believe that every contribution, big or small, can make a significant difference in the lives of these families. Let's rally together to show our support and make a positive impact during this difficult time," Marshall said.

Those interested in tickets can reach out to Addington through [email protected] or text at 250 801 7317.