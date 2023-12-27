Kelowna store teams up with local artist to create T-shirts for fundraiser

Photo: Contributed

As we prepare for the New Year, a Kelowna store is fundraising to help support those impacted by this past summer's wildfires.

Rip Curl is using its retail store in Orchard Park Mall to sell specially designed T-shirts to help with the fundraiser.

The T-shirts were designed by local artist, Mia Arens, who was born and raised in the Okanagan. Arens created a custom Okanagan T-shirt featuring her artwork that's inspired by the region’s beautiful scenery.

“When asked to design something that represents the Okanagan for this shirt, I immediately thought of the mountainscapes you see when you’re walking downtown, the flowers native to this area that grow even through droughts and in the toughest terrain, and of course Okanagan Lake. The colours used in the sky reflected the skies at sunset while the fires were burning,” says Arens.

Nick Russell from Kelowna's Rip Curl store said they'd had both staff and customers impacted by this year's fires

"So we wanted to do something to support [them]. We were stoked to have Mia, a previous Rip Curl employee, design these tees, she did an amazing job," he said.

The Rip Curl Okanagan Wildfire Relief tees are available exclusively at Rip Curl's Orchard Park store. All proceeds will be donated to The Central Okanagan Foundation benefiting the 2023 Wildfire Response Fund.