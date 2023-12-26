Bruin puts off sleep to enjoy Christmas day in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Bear spotted in Glenview area of Kelowna on Christmas Day.

A Castanet reader has shared a photo of a bear still out and about over the Christmas holidays.

This photo was taken in the Glenview area of Kelowna on Christmas Day.

Despite being close to the end of December this bear was awake and out and about looking for holiday goodies.

Typically bears in Canada and British Columbia, hibernate during the winter months but this one didn't get the memo or decided the above zero temperatures we've been experiencing were too good to let pass by without a cruise around the neighbourhood.

In northern Canada bears typically hibernate for seven months of the year, from October to April. But this winter has been mild, to say the least, and this bear is proof that many B.C. bears are only hibernating for a short period, possibly as little as two to five months of the winter.

On average, black and grizzly bears hibernate for about four to seven months.

The warm winter and El Niño conditions are playing havoc with weather patterns as much of the province has little or no snow so far this holiday season.

Environment Canada’s seven day forecast calls for another seven days with daytime temperatures above zero and overnight lows down to just -2 C.

Warm weather may be keeping bears from hibernating but that also means that they're sniffing around for food and it's still important to keep your garbage and bear attractants stored safely where bears can't get at it.

Garbage isn’t typically a problem when it’s cold outside, but the BC Conservation Officer Service recommends that people keep their garbage bins stored safely indoors until garbage pick-up day.

Bears hibernate to conserve energy due to a lack of food available during cold temperatures. But bears are also opportunistic animals and if food is available, in milder temperatures, they don't need to hibernate. For bears, hibernation is a survival strategy when food is scarce in the harsh winter conditions.