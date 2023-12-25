Some snow could fall over portions of the Southern Interior tonight

Photo: Frieda Serrien

It'll be too late to be considered a white Christmas, but some snow could fall late tonight in come parts of the Southern Interior including the Okanagan and Thompson regions.

Environment Canada is calling for some snow across the region late Monday evening and, in some areas, into Boxing Day morning.

In the Central and North Okanagan, there is a chance of light snow falling near midnight with a 40 to 60 per cent chance of some flurries Tuesday morning.

In the South Okanagan, light snow or rain showers are forecast for Monday evening with more rain or snow in the morning.

In Kamloops, there is a 40 per cent chance of some snow overnight with clearing expected in the morning while in the Shuswap region, periods of snow are expected near midnight with a 60 per cent chance of light snow Tuesday morning and a 30 per cent chance of flurries stretching into Wednesday morning.

For those travelling between the Interior and the South Coast, between two and four centimetres of snow are forecast for portions of the Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector.