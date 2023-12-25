BC Housing and OMAHS seek permit for affordable housing project on Kneller Road

Photo: Contributed View of Kneller Road site

BC Housing and the Okanagan Metis and Aboriginal Housing Society are moving closer to the start of construction of an affordable rental housing project on Kneller Road in Rutland.

The respective agencies have recently submitted a joint application for development and development variance permits for the project a little more than a year after receiving unanimous support from city council.

The project is owned by OMAHS and encompass several properties along Kneller Road.

The development permit application indicates a desire to build 48 units of affordable housing for native and non-native people with low to moderate incomes.

It also seeks a parking variance to reduce the number of stalls from 62 required to 43.

The application indicates that, while the reduction seems high, it is based on the adjacent Nissan Crossing project in which only 28 per cent of the provided onsite parking is utilized.

"At its peak utilization, only 36 per cent of the total stalls were being used," the application states.

Based on similar BC Housing projects, the applicants suggest demand for parking by future tenants will be "significantly" lower than for a market rental project.

"The vision for the new OMAHS project is to provide affordable housing for Indigenous and non-Indigenous occupants, and it is anticipated this project will have the same profile of tenants as Nissan Crossing where a high percentage of these tenants do not own vehicles," the application adds.

"Parking costs are one of the greatest barriers to providing affordable housing and it is our opinion that to reduce the number of units to match available parking would mean fewer affordable housing units in exchange for parking that will remain vacant, as observed in its two previous developments."