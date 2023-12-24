Lake Country police seeking witnesses to major crash

Photo: Contributed

Lake Country police responded to a "chain reaction" vehicle crash this week.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on December 21, 2023 multiple responders from the Lake Country RCMP, Fire Department and Emergency Health Services were called to a crash involving eight vehicles at the intersection of Highway 97 and Berry Road.



"All four lanes of Highway 97 were blocked for several hours due to the span of the debris field from this incident. There were multiple injured parties, with injury severity ranging from minor to serious, but none life-threatening," reads a press release from police issued Sunday.



“The investigation is early and ongoing, though speed appears to be a significant factor among potential causes” states Corporal T.J Bowden with the Lake Country RCMP Detachment.

“Furthermore, the RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance provided to the involved parties ahead of first responder arrival and their patience with the protracted detour of this busy thoroughfare”.



If you witnessed this event and have yet to speak with a police officer or dash camera footage at or around this location and time of this collision, to contact Lake Country RCMP Detachment or Crimestoppers, quoting file number 2023-74877.