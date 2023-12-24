Dog who survived high-kill shelter in Los Angeles found after three-day search

Photo: Paws It Forward

UPDATE: 5:39 p.m.

Gizmo will be home for Christmas.

The tri-coloured Papillon, who went missing on Thursday in the Glenmore area, was found late Sunday afternoon at the Apple Bowl.

Paws It Forward thanks everyone who kept an eye out for the high-kill shelter survivor.

ORIGINAL: 1:30 p.m.

It may be Christmas Eve, but a team of volunteers is scouring Kelowna for a lucky rescue dog who survived a high-kill shelter and is now on the run.

Gizmo, a tri-coloured Papillon, is likely spooked and terrified of those looking for him. He fled from his foster family on Thursday in the Glenmore neighbourhood and was spotted downtown on Friday morning. He was still on the run as of Sunday morning.

Gizmo is approximately two years old, 15 pounds and mostly white but has black ears. He was in a high-kill Los Angeles shelter earlier this year, facing certain death, before being rescued by Kelowna’s Paws It Forward and transported to Kelowna.

More than 10 volunteers have given up their holiday family time to search “day and night” for Gizmo over the last three days.

Gizmo will flee if attempted to be picked up, so anyone who sees him should immediately call 250-317-1431. Paws It Forward is asking residents to check their properties and security cameras for any signs of Gizmo.

“He is a very scared dog who has yet to learn how wonderful humans and a home can be,” Paws It Forward said in a press release. “His amazing fosters have been patient and helped him learn how nice it is to cuddle, and he is still learning that humans are safe.”