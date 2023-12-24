Santa seen wakeboarding on Okanagan Lake near Kelowna's City Park Saturday

With his big night just around the corner, Santa was spotted in downtown Kelowna Saturday enjoying the Okanagan lifestyle.

Jessica Laplante was walking through City Park at about 12:45 p.m. when she saw the man in red wakeboarding on Okanagan Lake.

“All the kids were super excited when they saw Santa on the wakeboard,” Laplante said, adding that he drew quite the crowd of onlookers as he cruised by.

And while Santa is no doubt used to chilly conditions living at the North Pole, a video of taken by Laplante shows him taking a fall into the cold waters of Okanagan Lake.

Here's hoping he hasn't caught a cold leading up to his big night.