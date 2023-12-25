Kelowna techn company buys Ontario company to expand its Canadian footprint

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna-based office technology company has expanded its presence into eastern Canada.

Innov8 Digital Solutions has purchased Laurentian Business Products Centre Inc., a prominent company in Ontario’s business technology sector.

“The acquisition aligns with Innov8’s vision of delivering unparalleled customer experience and innovative solutions,” Innov8 CEO Andre Brosseau said in a press release. “Customers of both Innov8 and Laurentian will benefit from a broader range of cutting-edge office technology products, including copiers, printers, print and document management solutions, all backed by our industry-leading expertise and support.”

Innov8 is Canada’s largest Canon dealer and employs 70 people across nine locations in B.C. and Alberta. And now it has a presence in Ontario.

“We look forward to a seamless integration and a bright future ahead, serving our expanded customer base with the utmost dedication and expertise,” Brosseau said. “We are committed to fostering a strong, engaged local presence where we live and work.

“To us, this doesn’t just mean a commitment to live and play where we work; it’s about supporting the people and communities that support us.”