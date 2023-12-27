UBCO researchers find 'exercise snacks' might be a good idea in new year

Photo: UBCO

A team of UBCO researchers has found that snacking at work is a good thing.

It’s probably not the kind of snacking you’re thinking of, however.

The study’s lead author, Dr. Matthew Stork, found that short bursts of energy at work—called “exercise snacks”—can go a long way in helping the health of sedentary workers.

“Sedentary behaviour and physical inactivity are two key factors that have been independently linked to premature morbidity and mortality,” Dr. Stork said in a press release. “Moving more throughout the work day may not only improve physical health but also has the potential to impact mental health and work productivity positively.”

The study, which was published recently in the journal Applied Physiology, Nutrition and Metabolism, also got input from visiting scholar Dr. Alexis Marcotte-Chenard. The researchers recruited participants at UBCO to take part in a stair climbing exercise that was completed across five buildings on campus. The study compared two options of exercise: high-intensity interval training, performed as three bouts of about 60 stairs within a structured five- to six-minute HIIT session, and exercise snacks, consisting of three isolated bouts of about 60 stairs performed sporadically throughout the work day.

Results showed 71% of participants preferred completing exercise snacks compared to stair-climbing HIIT. There was also a lower perceived rating of exertion during the exercise snacks. Whether they preferred HIIT or exercise snacks, all participants noted high post-exercise enjoyment and self-efficacy towards both types of workplace exercise.

“There has been a lack of research to assess the psychological and affective response to exercise snacks, which is a major gap because these are known to be important predictors of exercise participation,” Dr. Stork said.

“This study addressed this key knowledge gap by examining the psychological responses to exercise snacks. To our knowledge, this was the first study assessing the acute psychological responses to exercise snacks in a workplace setting. The findings are encouraging because they indicate that exercise snacks, simply climbing three flights of stairs three times per day, might be an attractive way to increase physical activity and fitness in the workplace.”