Redevelopment of Rutland's Asher Road can now begin with $25M permit

Photo: Contributed

You can add another $25 million to Kelowna’s record building permit total for 2023.

The City of Kelowna last week issued a permit worth more than $25 million for the first step in what is expected to be a total redevelopment of Asher Road in Rutland. The permit is for a Troika project at 500 Asher Rd. that will create a six-storey, 127-unit rental apartment, including 86 one-bedroom, 37 two-bedroom units, and four studios.

Kelowna has already set a record for building permit value in 2023. The previous high-water mark was $1.187 billion, set in 2021, and this year’s number was at $1.5 billion in October.

Kelowna development services director Mo Bayat told Castanet in October there were several factors that played a role in this year’s record, including the rising cost of construction and a development cost charge deadline two months ago that led to a run on permits.