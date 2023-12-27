LIPS: The Ultimate Rolling Stones Experience coming to Lake Country in March

Contributed

You will be singing along to all of the hits when LIPS: The Ultimate Rolling Stones Experience takes the stage at Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre in March.

LIPS is led by Kelowna resident Brian Dean, who hails from Leicestershire, England, and bears a striking resemblance to Mick Jagger himself. Dean also moves like Jagger, which adds even more to the dazzling show.

The band features several other B.C. musicians, including guitarists Dave Fleming and Max Peterson, drummer Jay Dallamore, bassist Rob McCulloch, keyboardist and vocalist Amanda Dean, vocalist and percussionist Lisa Dunn, and saxophonist, guitarist and percussionist Colin Moorman.

LIPS will belt out all of the Stones’ hits during the show, including Satisfaction, Brown Sugar, You Can't Always Get What You Want, Wild Horses, Jumpin' Jack Flash, Gimme Shelter and Miss You. They will even tap into the iconic group’s latest album.

LIPS: The Ultimate Rolling Stones Experience is scheduled for Saturday, March 23, at Creekside Theatre. Tickets and more information can be found on the Creekside website, the Ticket Seller website or by calling the theatre box office at 250-766-9309.