After slow start to season, Big White hits 100 cm snow base

Photo: Big White - Andrew Jay Big White Ambassador Ian Deans testing Gem Lake's conditions on Dec. 21.

It's been a slow start to the ski season this year, but Big White has finally gotten to a 100-centimetre snow base just in time for the Christmas.

The local ski resort saw 11 cm of snow fall through the evening, bringing the alpine snow base into the triple digits for the first time this season – the first nearby resort to hit the milestone.

Mother Nature has been slow with the snow this year, as conditions across the province have been unseasonably warm and dry, partly due to the impact of El Niño. As a result, Big White was forced to push their opening day back two weeks to Dec. 8, one of the latest openings in the resort's recent history.

But now during one of the busiest times of the ski season, significant snow fell through the evening, bolstering the resort's still early-season conditions.

On Friday morning, Big White opened their Gem Lake chair, but high winds forced its closure for most of the day. It's back up and running Saturday morning, although limited runs are open.

It's currently -10 C on the hill, with a high of -3 C in the forecast. Temperatures are forecast to remain below freezing through to next week.

Meanwhile, nearby SilverStar saw 6 cm overnight, bringing their base to 90 cm, while a light dusting at Apex Mountain Resort has brought its base to 88 cm. Sun Peaks has an alpine base of 72 cm, while Revelstoke sits at 94 cm.