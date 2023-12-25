Central Okanagan school district looking back at another eventful year

Photo: School District 23 Kevin Kaardal, superintendent of Central Okanagan Public Schools

To say the superintendent, board, teachers and students in School District 23 are becoming used to dealing with crises, would be an understatement.

Central Okanagan School District Superintendent Kevin Kaardal has had to cope with COVID-19 and the ongoing challenge it's had on students and staff. This fall wildfires threatened West Kelowna and Kelowna and if it weren't for the heroic efforts of firefighters, the situation could have been much worse.

"They literally saved Rose Valley School. The fire went right up to the fence line and that's a $40 million building," said Kaardal.



Mar Jok Elementary School was also inside the McDougall Creek wildfire evacuation zone and there was some doubt that students would be able to return to school as scheduled in the fall.

But after Kaardal and staff dropped everything in August to create a return to school plan that was evolving right up to Sept. 5, over 25,000 students returned to school on time in the fall.

"The largest and most destructive wildfires in the Central Okanagan in the last eight years deeply impacted our staff, students, and families. Thanks to the brave efforts of firefighters, volunteers and other first responders, our schools closest to the flames were saved," Kaardal said.

Despite those efforts hundreds of homes were still on evacuation order and six schools were still on alert as teachers and students returned to school in the fall.

Kaardal praised his staff for their hard work and for providing a sense of normalcy to students, especially some of those who had been directly impacted by the wildfire or lost their homes.

"They also supported our work with the emergency operations centre, including preparing temporary shelter and managing schools under evacuation orders and alerts," says Kaardal.

School administrators and custodians also supported the move of the Westside Emergency Services Centre to Mount Boucherie Secondary. Bus routes had to be modified to get around road closures and some staff members opened their homes to families under evacuation order or who lost their homes completely.

As if that wasn't enough for one school year, an incident at a track and field event in the summer attracted global media attention after a Kelowna man was accused of hurling insults at a nine-year-old girl and her mothers at a district track meet in June 2023.

Kaardal says it was a difficult time but again he praised his staff and the board of directors for getting it right.

"We want everyone in our school system to feel safe and that includes our LGBTQ+ students, staff and parents," Kaardal says.

There were also incidents of violence. Police arrested two youths in November 2023 after they were caught on video assaulting a fellow student. Kaardal called it an assault that has no place on school property or in the community at large.

Despite these isolated incidents, Kaardal remains optimistic the students in the school district are still outperforming many of their counterparts in other parts of the province.

"Our students are high achievers. This doesn't happen by accident," said Kaardal. School District 23 has a 5-year graduation rate of 92 per cent, 6 per cent above the provincial average this past year and they also have an overall completion rate of 98.7 per cent.



Kaardal says students in SD 23 benefit from relationships built with the University of British Columbia Okanagan and Okanagan College which provide numerous dual credit opportunities, with 90 per cent of students completing these college and university advanced credits.

Kaardal also points to the Indigenous students' graduation rate of 86 per cent which is 11 per cent

above the provincial average.

"I am grateful to the Indigenous education team, to Westbank First Nation and our Indigenous education council, and every educator in our system, for your efforts towards meeting the commitments made in our Equity in Action Plan for Truth and Reconciliation Agreement. This is our highest graduation rate yet."

Kaardal is a strong proponent of school sports and despite many disruptions over COVID-19 school sports are back in a big way.

Kelowna Secondary School Owls Senior Girls Volleyball team won the AAAA provincial title this year as did the KSS AAA boys volleyball team. The Rutland Voodoos earned a place in the provincial semi-finals at BC Place but lost to Vancouver College.

For next year Kaardal wants to see wonder return to students and schools in the Okanagan.

"The way people are looking out for each other is how we could open safe and inspiring learning spaces to students, and it's how we can live out this year's theme of inspiring wonder in our learners.

"Again, I want to thank all our staff for their work in building safe, caring communities where our learners can follow their wonder and go on to thrive as global citizens," says Kaardal.