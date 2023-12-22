Parkinson Recreation Centre pool to reopen after boiler repairs

Photo: City of Kelowna

The pool and aquatic area at Kelowna’s Parkinson Recreation Centre will reopen on Dec. 27 after a two-month closure.

The closure was due to a sudden boiler failure. Building heat and domestic hot water has already been restored to the entire facility.

"We are so pleased that the boiler repairs were completed faster than our anticipated reopening date in January," said Mariko Siggers, community and neighbourhood services manager with the City of Kelowna.

"Staff have been working diligently over the last couple of months, repairing, testing and preparing the new boilers so that our members and patrons can get back into the pool as soon as possible. A big thank-you to our entire community for their patience and understanding during this time."

The issues were discovered during routine annual maintenance and affected three of the five boilers that provide heating and hot water to the facility. All three affected boilers have now been replaced/repaired and the city says staff are confident that the pool should be running as usual for the foreseeable future.

Residents are reminded that holiday hours are in effect at Parkinson Recreation Centre for the following days: