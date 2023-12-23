Developer looking to build six-storey rental building that would be home to 230 units

Photo: Meiklejohn Architects

A major rental housing project is being proposed for Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood.

Meiklejohn Architects has submitted rezoning and development permit applications to the City of Kelowna for 230 rental apartments at 435 Sutton Cres. A six-storey building is being proposed by a developer that was not identified in the applications.

The building, shaped essentially like a horseshoe, would feature 93 one-bedroom, 81 studio and 56 two-bedroom homes.

Thanks to one underground parking level and surface stalls in the middle of the property, 234 parking stalls are being proposed.

The applicant is asking to have the property rezoned to village centre, which allows for rental homes only.

The application will wind its way through the city planning department before going in front of council in the new year.