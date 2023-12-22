Emergency crews clear crash scene on Highway 33 in Rutland

Photo: Contributed

Traffic has returned to normal after an early morning collision on Highway 33 and Franklyn Road.

The westbound lane was reduced to single traffic after a two-vehicle collision just before 7:30 a.m.

Emergency crews, including the Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP, were on the scene and a tow truck had already started the process of clearing the collision.

Fortunately, there does not appear to be any serious injuries as a result of the collision however both vehicles suffered extensive damage.