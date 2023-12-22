Serious collision shook nearby buildings in Lake Country, Highway 97 now reopened

Photo: Torin Faubert

UPDATE: 5:45 a.m.

DriveBC advises that the crash scene on Highway 97 in Lake Country was cleared as of about 5:15 a.m.

UPDATE: 7:47 p.m.

BC Emergency Health Services confirms two people were transported to hospital in stable condition following the multi-vehicle collision that closed Highway 97 in Lake Country.

The incident took place at Highway 97 and Berry Road Thursday evening.

According to DriveBC, motorists can detour south via Oceola Road to Okanagan Centre Road East, and northbound via Pollard Road to Bottom Wood Lake Road.

ORIGINAL: 6:27 p.m.

A collision that shook a nearby building is causing traffic to be rerouted in Winfield.

Highway 97 is closed due to a multi-vehicle collision, DriveBC reports.

Castanet readers have reported traffic is being rerouted to Main Street by RCMP.

Torin Faubert works across from the incident site and says the crash took place at Highway 97 and Berry Road.

“We were kind of sitting here, and the entire building shook and we could hear shrapnel raining down on our building,” said Faubert.

“We ran outside, and there's half a car in our parking lot, the other half of the car is up on the highway, and there's another car probably a good 100 metres away from the other one, and that car’s completely in pieces.”

Faubert says RCMP, fire crews and paramedics are on scene. He says people saw “a pretty big explosion” resulting from the crash.

A piece of the vehicle is said to have hit a nearby building, creating a hole in the side of the business.

Castanet has reached out to BCEHS and Lake Country RCMP for more information.