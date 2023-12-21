Serious collision shook nearby buildings, Highway 97 closed in Winfield

Photo: Torin Faubert

UPDATE 7:47 p.m.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed two people were transported to hospital in stable condition following the multi-vehicle collision which closed Highway 97 in Winfield.

The incident took place at Highway 97 and Berry Road on Thursday evening.

According to DriveBC motorists can detour south Oceola Road to Okanagan Road, and north Pollord Road to Bottom Wood Road.

ORIGINAL 6:27 p.m.

A collision that shook a nearby building is causing traffic to be rerouted in Winfield.

Highway 97 is closed due to a multi-vehicle collision, DriveBC reports.

Castanet readers have reported traffic is being rerouted to Main Street by RCMP.

Torin Faubert works across from the incident site and says the crash took place at Highway 97 and Berry Road.

“We were kind of sitting here, and the entire building shook and we could hear shrapnel raining down on our building,” said Faubert.

“We ran outside, and there's half a car in our parking lot, the other half of the car is up on the highway, and there's another car probably a good 100 metres away from the other one, and that car’s completely in pieces.”

Faubert says RCMP, fire crews and paramedics are on scene. He says people saw “a pretty big explosion” resulting from the crash.

A piece of the vehicle is said to have hit a nearby building, creating a hole in the side of the business.

Castanet has reached out to BCEHS and Lake Country RCMP for more information.