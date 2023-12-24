Kelsey Serwa among those named as Big White Ambassadors

Photo: Contributed

Beloved Kelowna Olympian Kelsey Serwa will help spearhead the new Big White Ambassador Program.

The program is made up of Olympians, athletes, coaches, influencers and emerging local ski and snowboard talent, including the gold and silver medalist Serwa, along with Olympian and five-time Canadian champion Tess Critchlow, Team Canada and World Cup athlete Ian Deans and professional mountain bikers Bas and Tom van Steenbergen.

The program serves several purposes, which include highlighting the individual sporting and career achievements of the ambassadors, fostering the next generation of young talent and driving the resort’s sustainability efforts.

"Each ambassador receives a season pass to Big White Ski Resort, Big White ski resort merchandise and an allowance for personal development, courses, gear or to donate to charity of their chores. In return, ambassadors will promote the resort across their various social channels and champion the Big White brand in their daily lives and local communities,” said Big White's Sales Director Andrew Daly.

“Big White’s ambassador program is a fantastic way to collectively foster emerging talent, support our existing brand athletes and amplify their awards and achievements. When you develop a program like this, it can morph into something that everyone wants to be a part of, and we’re already seeing that come to fruition.”

Long-time Big White brand partner, Head, came to the table with a ski racing suit for Big White adaptive athlete and ambassador Samuel Peters.

Peters was prepared to allocate his ambassador funds towards the new gear, but Head saw the value of the ambassador program and offered the suit free of charge.

“We hope this is the first of many uplifting stories to come out of the program over the coming months and years,” said Daly.

“We’ve included an ambassador spot each from the Big White Ski Club and Big White Freestyle Club, where recipients are awarded a spot voted on by their peers. The ambassadorships from these respective clubs are named in honour of Big White Ski Resort Founders Doug Mervyn and Cliff Serwa,” Michael Ballingall, senior vice-president of Big White Ski.

For more information and a full list of ambassadors, click here.