BC Housing selects operators for Kelowna temporary housing projects, including tiny homes site

Photo: Madison Reeve Tiny homes similar to these ones will be going in at 759 Crowley Ave. in Kelowna.

Just days after local MLAs sent a letter urging the housing minister to step in, BC Housing has announced it has chosen operators for both of the new temporary housing projects underway in Kelowna.

The John Howard Society of Okanagan and Kootenay has been tapped to run the 60-unit tiny homes site at 759 Crowley Ave. Turning Points Collaborative Society will be in charge of the 60 modular homes to be set up at 2740 Highway 97 North.

“We know this housing is needed urgently, which is why we have worked quickly to secure experienced operators who can provide the necessary supports and services vulnerable people need to stabilize their lives,” said Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon. “We know that work is far from done, which is why we will continue to take urgent action to expedite construction on these homes so people can move in as soon as possible.”

Both sites are on land owned by the City of Kelowna, which will lease the land to the province for a nominal fee.

“We appreciate the collaboration and partnership from the province and BC Housing to advance this work quickly,” said Mayor Tom Dyas. “John Howard and Turning Points are both experienced and established operators, and valued partners. With the cold season here, we look forward to seeing these sites open as soon as possible.”

BC Housing says residents are expected to move into the Crowley site in February. The Highway 97 North project is anticipated to be complete by March.

The operators will be providing 24/7 staffing offering support services, including daily meals, skills training and help to navigate the housing system.

Under a memorandum of understanding between the province and City of Kelowna, the city commits to bring forward available land and expedite land-use decisions for new shelter and supportive-housing projects.

The province has committed $9.3 million for the two projects from the new Homeless Encampment Action Response Temporary Housing (HEARTH) program and will provide annual operating funding.

The BC government and city are also partnering to implement Homeless Encampment Action Response Teams (HEART), designed to rapidly respond to encampments to better support people sheltering outdoors to move inside.

BC Housing is also working with the city to identify and build new permanent supportive housing.