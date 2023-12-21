RCMP catch suspect in downtown Kelowna smash-and-grab

Photo: Rob Gibson 400 block of Bernard Ave., downtown Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP has made an arrest after an early morning break-in at the downtown Lululemon store on Bernard Avenue.

The incident happened at 4:22 a.m. Thursday when Mounties responded after receiving a report of a break and enter in progress.

Investigators reviewed security video which showed two suspects, including one man breaking the glass and reaching into the store to grab items before fleeing on foot. Officers began searching for the suspect who matched the description captured on surveillance video.

The suspect was found still carrying a stolen item with store tags and security labels from the same business.

He was arrested and is now facing potential break-and-enter charges.

"As a result of this quick response by our frontline RCMP officers, this suspect was promptly arrested and the store’s property was returned. The second suspect was also located but released pending further investigation," says Const. Mike Della-Paolera, RCMP spokesperson.

The suspect has been processed and released on an undertaking with a court date scheduled for March 25, 2024.

RCMP are still investigating and they are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dash camera recordings, to contact Kelowna RCMP detachment at (250) 762-3300 and reference file 2023-74729.