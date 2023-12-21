Big White to open more lifts Friday, welcome night skiing

Photo: Big White Ski Resort

There's some good news coming from Big White Ski Resort just in time for Christmas.

Mother nature has decided to play ball with the mountain, dropping enough snow for the ski resort to announce the opening of the Gem Lake Express Lift, which is slated to begin operations on Friday.

"Get ready to explore more lifts, more runs and more terrain! The Gem Lake parking lot, the cozy West Ridge Warming Hut, the delightful Moonlight Bistro, and more runs, including Blue Sapphire and Village Way, are all set to welcome you," said Big White Ski Resort on their Facebook page.

Big White has also announced the the return of night skiing on Friday, opening the Bullet Express, the Plaza Chair and TELUS Park until 8 p.m.

As of tomorrow, the only lifts that remain unopened to skiers and snowboarders are the Cliff Chair, the Falcon Double Chair, the Snow Ghost Express Six Pack and the Magic Carpet 2.0.

"Please remember that it's still early in the season, so please ski and ride with extra care and caution," said Big White Ski Resort.