Seniors at Kelowna retirement home raise money for school food program

Photo: Contributed Bev Froom and fellow residents of Sandalwood Retirement Resort with students from Watson Road Elementary in the background.

Young and old come together for some holiday cheer and giving in Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Students from Watson Road Elementary school walked over to Sandalwood Retirement Resort to sing some Christmas carols, and to received a $3,000 donation to the Fill the Fridge for Watson Kids program.

This is the third year that Sandalwood resident Bev Froom and her neighbours have raised money to feed students by selling Christmas baskets of donated items from surrounding Glenmore businesses and the residents themselves. 2023 has been the most successful fundraiser yet, with 40 baskets of gifts and prizes.

Teacher Lita Beath brought the delegation of students over to Sandalwood to show their thanks and belt out some holiday favourites.