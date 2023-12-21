Inaugural Winter Wonderland raises $61,000 for JoeAnna’s House

Photo: JoeAnna's House Darlene Haslock, director of JoeAnna's House, shows off her 'Better Together' mittens during Winter Wonderland.

Winter Wonderland was a whopper of a fundraiser.

The inaugural street party raised over $61,000 for JoeAnna’s House, the home-away-from-home for families who want to be near loved ones receiving care at Kelowna General Hospital. Hundreds of people turned out for the event that included street hockey games, food trucks, crafts and tours of JoeAnna’s house.

“The only way I can really describe the day is that it was absolutely magical,” says Darlene Haslock, director of JoeAnna’s House. “We were overjoyed to see so many members of the community attend and spend time enjoying the holiday activities, treats and performances that the event had to offer, all in support of this incredible home and the hope and caring it stands for.”

Opened in 2019, the facility relies solely on community donations to remain open. It has been a haven for over 1,900 families from around the region.

“We are grateful to all of our sponsors, partners and volunteers for supporting this event and so excited to bring out the community and share a bit of the magic of JoeAnna’s House with everyone this holiday season,” says Darlene. “As a small thanks to the community, we’ve written a poem, based off of Clement Clarke Moore’s ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas to help express our gratitude.”

Magical Togetherness

'Twas the night of Winter Wonderland, a ‘Prestige’-ous affair,

It took place at JoeAnna's House, where love and hope filled the air.

The home-away-from home, a cause so dear,

Welcomed the community, spreading holiday cheer.

Pattison Media, our radio sponsor true,

The Lizard and Beach Radio voices echoed, spreading the joy to each anew.

Tunes filled the air, melodies of delight,

Thanks to these friends and more, Winter Wonderland took flight.

Children bundled in mittens, a 'Better Together' embrace,

And volunteers in red hats ensured all was in place.

Save-on-Foods hot chocolate flowed, and s'mores were devoured,

Big White gave out candy floss and laughs, every minute empowered.

There were street hockey battles, with squeals of delight,

Frosty air, warm hearts, under the soft winter night.

By the Beachcomber fire pits, hands warmed with glee,

Friends and families gathered, a joyous jubilee.

JoeAnna’s House-branded mittens, a touch of cozy embrace,

Sold to keep hands warm in winter's cold grace.

Photos with Santa, for kids and pets too!

Capturing fun holiday moments and memories through and through.

Our beverage gardens provided sips of delight,

Amidst the twinkling lights shining so bright.

Caricature drawings, balloon animals in flight,

Performances entertained from the Sunbelt stage, oh what a sight (and song)!

Holiday cookie decorating, a fun and tasty feat,

Families gathered 'round, making memories sweet.

Love knew no distance in this festive space,

Where warm hearts converged, creating warmth throughout the place.

A community united, dressed for the weather,

Braving the chill, bound by loves tether.

A heartwarming cause, an afternoon benevolent,

Through it all, support for JoeAnna’s House was evident.

In the spirit of giving, you’ve warmed our hearts,

A collective effort, each playing their parts.

With gratitude profound, we extend our heartfelt thanks and cheer,

For making Winter Wonderland at JoeAnna’s House a memory so dear.

Click here for more information about JoeAnna's House.