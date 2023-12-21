Pancakes with Santa at Okanagan Mission Community Hall raises over $1,100 for food bank

Photo: Contributed Santa greets children during the Pancakes with Santa breakfast at Okanagan Mission Community Hall on Dec. 16, 2023. Click here to view gallery Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed

They threw a party, dined with Santa Claus and helped their neighbours at the same time.

The Pancakes with Santa breakfast at Okanagan Mission Community Hall raised more than $1,100 for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Hundreds of people gathered for the annual event on December 16 at at 4409 Lakeshore. There were visits with Santa, crafts and the Mission Lions Club served up hundreds of pancakes.

Participants were encouraged to make a financial donation to the food bank through its Tap and Tip program, In the end, the pancake breakfast raised $1,112.20.

Demand for the services at the Central Okanagan Food Bank has surged 78% since 2021. It launched a new holiday campaign this year called Set The Holiday Table. The Thomas Allan Bud Foundation is once again matching contributions up to a maximum of $30,000.