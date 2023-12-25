Kelowna Fire Department: No permit, no New Year’s fireworks

Photo: Contributed Fireworks sparked a hedge fire next to Moraine Park on Aug. 30, 2022

The Kelowna Fire Department is sending out a holiday safety message, including a reminder that fireworks are a no-no.

“The use of fireworks in the city is prohibited unless you are certified through Natural Resources Canada as a fireworks operator and have valid fireworks permit issued from the fire department,” said Paul Johnson, fire prevention officer, Kelowna Fire Department.

“The last thing police, bylaw or fire department officials want to do is issue tickets for fireworks violations on New Years Eve. We want everyone to have a safe festive season, we don’t want to be the New Year’s Grinch”.

In recent years, KFD has noticed an increase in the use of fireworks during New Year's celebrations. The pyrotechnics are a considerable fire hazard. There have been several cases of hedges catching on fire in the city due to individuals setting off fireworks illegally. If you are caught, fines can range as high as $500.

Getting a permit is not easy. Before you can apply you need to have Fireworks Supervisors and/or Pyrotechnics Certification Card from Natural Resources Canada. Then you have to submit a written application addressed to the fire chief.

The KFD told Castanet it typically does not receive or issue any fireworks permits.

The only authorized show in Kelowna will be Valley First New York New Year’s Eve, put on by Festival Kelowna. The pyrotechnics are set to light up the sky over Okanagan Lake at 9 p.m. on December 31.