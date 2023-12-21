Trinity Church Kelowna hosts annual Christmas show with five services

Madison Reeve

Trinity Church Kelowna is once again hosting its annual Christmas show, featuring a total of five services.

Each show will run for 90 minutes and will include music, singing, audience interaction, and a Christmas message.

The five shows will take place on Dec. 22, 23, and 24.

"People can expect much of what has become a tradition for them during the Christmas season—a welcoming environment created for families and individuals to experience together. Additionally, we aim to convey the true story of Christmas and how everyone can connect with it," said lead pastor Scott Lanigan.

"This year, we're focusing on the theme of the journey home and its significance," he added.

Proceeds from all ticket sales this year will go to The Central Okanagan Food Bank and Compassion Canada's global food security programs.

Lanigan says everyone is welcome to attend.

"Our doors are wide open to everyone in our community, regardless of their faith background. We encourage anyone, whether young or old, familiar with God or not, to join us because we believe there's something for everyone. You're invited to be part of this experience," he added.

For tickets and more information on show times, click here.