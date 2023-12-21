Kelowna's Fireside Festival returns for ninth year in 2024

Photo: Mitchell Fowler - Fireside Festival Lex Leosis performs at Red Bird Brewing during Fireside Festival in 2023.

With the dark, grey days of the winter months upon us, Kelowna's long-running, homegrown music festival may be the perfect antidote for the winter blues.

Fireside Festival is returning to Red Bird Brewing and BNA on the first weekend of February next year, bringing more than 30 local and Canadian artists together for a celebration of art, music and culture.

“Every year, I can't believe how awesome it is and how much Kelowna comes out for it,” said Heather Leslie, Fireside director of operations and local high school teacher. “It really makes me feel like Kelowna has this really unique cultural identity that's starting to grow and really blossom through this festival.

“The artists are very much happy to come back ... it's a festival that we hear time and time again that they're very happy to perform in, so that makes us feel great.”

The homegrown festival began in 2014 at the home of festival founder Aaron DeSilva. A local musician, DeSilva gathered his talented friends together for an evening of music by his living room's fireplace.

Since then, the event has grown to a ticketed event that now runs for three days at two venues in Kelowna.

But while it's grown significantly, Leslie says it's still put together by a small group of local people who are passionate about the arts.

“There are people who are playing that were at the first one; all the boys in Kentucky Eileen, they played at the first one,” Leslie said. “It kind of feels like a uniquely authentic growth of culture. It's not put on by a tourism industry, it's not put on by a company, it's not put on by anything commercial ... it's built by artists.”

This year, Kootenay-based Moontricks will headline Friday's festivities at Red Bird, along with Kelowna's own country artist Dawson Gray and others.

Saturday's lineup includes Juno-nominated Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Rumpus and NADUH, among many others, while Sunday's BNA show will feature performances by Ricky Diamonds, VOX REA, Kentucky Eileen, Windmills, Common Fires and more.

Leslie says tickets for the festival will make a great last-minute Christmas gift for local music fans. Single day tickets range from $69 to $85, while a weekend pass costs $210. Tickets and more information can be found here.