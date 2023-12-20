Kelowna restaurants hosting fundraiser for TRU crash victims

Three weeks after a car crash killed a TRU student and seriously injured two others, the owners of the Train Station Pub and Mid-Town Station in Kelowna are hosting a fundraiser and auction to help raise money for the families of the victims.

The crash involved several people, including three teammates on the TRU Wolfpack volleyball team, two from Kelowna—Owen Waterhouse and Riley Brinnen—and one from Guelph Ontario, Owyn McInnis.

McInnis lost his life in the crash.

According to a GoFundMe, Waterhouse as of Dec. 8 remained in critical condition in a medically-induced coma at the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, while Brinnen was transferred to a hospital in Vancouver where he's expected to remain for a number of months.

“We reached out to our vendors and the community as a whole and it's been an incredible response," said Rhonda Lindsay, co-owner of Train Station Pub & Mid-Town Station.

At both locations on Thursday, Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., the pubs will be hosting a fundraiser where partial proceeds from food and drink will be going towards the victims. An in-person and online auction as well as online 50/50 will also be held.

"It’s just a way to get together for the community and help the families out."

Being parents themselves, when the Lindsays first found out about the tragic accident, all they wanted to do was find a way to lend a helping hand.

"It's every parent's worst nightmare. I couldn’t even go there. I know that from speaking with the families they are just positive lights and the team has rallied around them. The Volleyball TRU Wolfpack has just brought incredible strength for everybody and everybody needs to send positive energy towards all of them. We will help them get through it in every way,” added Lindsay.

Lindsay says it’s been incredibly heartwarming to see all the gifts and auction items coming from businesses and the community throughout the week.

"We have so many other restaurants who have donated gift cards for their restaurants, we have RV centres, I can just go on and on — we are well over $25,000 in value and growing by the minute. Hopefully the auction is something that’s really going to drive some dollars to the families," she said.

The in-person auction is happening at both Train Station Pub and Mid-Town Station on Thursday, Dec. 21, with the online auction coming to a close on Friday.

Donations for the auction will be accepted on Thursday as well.