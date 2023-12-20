City of Kelowna to start hiring as it brings fight against homelessness in house

Photo: Castanet The Rail Trail encampment in Kelowna.

The City of Kelowna says it will start hiring in 2024 for an expanded social development team as it brings the local fight against homelessness in house.

The municipality announced earlier this year that it would be disbanding the Journey Home Society, a nonprofit entity set up five years ago to address homelessness. The arrangement saw federal and provincial funding flow through the city to the society.

The City of Kelowna will now instead take that funding and hire its own staff within a newly expanded social development department.

“A key finding of a review in early 2023 was that the sector wanted to see the city take on a greater role in implementation to support community efforts. The city will be deepening our relationship with the local social-serving sector in Kelowna as we move forward,” said mayor Tom Dyas.

The city says the new team will increase focus on “long-term upstream prevention of the flow into homelessness” and support “initiatives that address broader housing needs, advance social wellness advocacy and expand partnership opportunities.”

While more than 300 supportive housing units have been added to Kelowna since Journey Home was launched in 2018, there are more people than ever sleeping on the streets.

“Sadly, the landscape around homelessness has changed significantly in recent years and the number of people sheltering outdoors each night in Kelowna has grown rapidly,” said Colleen Cornock, social development manager.

“We are in the early stages of the city’s transition into the role, and ongoing work will address homelessness and outdoor sheltering in Kelowna and the precursors to homelessness.”

The city says it is working with BC Housing and other partners to expand supportive housing capacity in Kelowna in addition to transitional housing through the provincial HEARTH program announced earlier this year.

That program is behind 120 new units being installed on Crowley Ave and Highway 97. The city says they are also in the process of identifying a third site that could accommodate another 60 units.