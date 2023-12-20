Family says missing man has never gone a day without contacting his mother

Photo: Contributed Ryan Tomlinson was last seen on Dec. 6, 2023.

A family members tells Castanet it is very out of character for a Kelowna man to go without talking to his mother for so long.

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s help in finding 38-year-old Ryan Dean Tomlinson. They received a report from a family member on Dec. 14 advising police that they had not spoken with Tomlinson in an unusual period of time.

His cousin says while Ryan in experiencing homelessness, he has never gone a day without contacting him mother. “I cannot stress enough how unlike him this is,” she said.

She adds the last time friends had contact with him was on Dec. 6.

According to the RCMP, Tomlinson is know to spend his days in the Lower Mission area near Pandosy Street and KLO Road, but he may also be in the downtown area.

Ryan is five-foot-seven (171 cm), weighs approximately 150 pounds (68kg), is balding with short brown hair, hazel eyes and possibly a beard. He was last known to be wearing a black coat with a rip in the shoulder, blue or black jeans, beige skate shoes, and a black ball cap or beige toque. He is know to carry a large blue hockey bag and may have a blue sleeping bag.

The RCMP and Ryan’s family are concerned for his safety. If you see Ryan, please keep him in sight and call police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file # 2023-73456.